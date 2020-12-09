CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
211 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and steep combined seas of 10 to
13 feet at 14 seconds today. South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep
combined seas 10 to 13 feet return Thursday night through
Saturday.
* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and steepest seas
today expected south of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak today this afternoon, then
diminish overnight. After a brief break Thursday, winds and seas
increase again Thursday night through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet at 18
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet at 18
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet at 18 seconds, resulting in hazardous
conditions near harbor entrances.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet at 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 feet at 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
11 to 14 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 10 to 14 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather