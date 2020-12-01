CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Long

period seas 9 to 10 feet and short period seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Long

period seas 9 to 10 feet and short period seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Long period seas around 10 feet will slowly diminish

through the day.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the

morning. Long period seas around 10 feet will slowly diminish

through the day.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

