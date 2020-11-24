CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

212 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Steep northwest seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds through

Tuesday, increasing to 18 to 24 ft at 19 seconds Tuesday night

into Wednesday. South winds 20 to 25 kt Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas between Pt. St. George and Florence.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening

to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

