CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas 6 to 9 ft at 9 seconds are expected.

* WHERE...South of Cape Blanco beyond 3 NM from shore except

closer to shore near the capes.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday morning to 10 PM PST Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas 6 to 9 ft at 9 seconds are expected.

* WHERE...From Cape Blanco southward beyond 3 NM from shore

except closer to shore near the capes.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday morning to 10 PM PST Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

