CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
321 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...DANGEROUS NORTHEAST WINDS AND STEEP SEAS LIKELY ACROSS THE
WATERS SOUTH OF POINT CONCEPTION THIS MORNING...
Northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots with local gusts to 30 knots
will affect portions of the coastal waters this morning from
Ventura through Orange County, including the Santa Monica Bay,
Channel Islands, and Catalina Island. These winds will generate
dangerous, steep waves, peaking between 3 and 5 feet, close to
shore and near and inside east and northeast facing harbors. These
include Avalon Harbor, Two Harbors, and Prisoners Landing. These
harbors should NOT be considered safe, and should be avoided if
possible. Across the southern outer waters, seas could reach 5 to
7 feet.
Winds are expected to shift to the northwest this afternoon, then
weaken some, but there is a chance that winds could remain close
to, or at Small Craft Advisory levels in some areas through early
this evening.
Conditions like this have a history of vessel damage and loss of
life. Mariners should avoid these areas, or remain in safe harbor
until conditions improve. Again, Avalon Harbor, Two Harbors, and
Prisoners Landing should NOT be considered safe harbor during this
event. Keep active dialog with the local harbor officials, and
continue to monitor the latest forecasts and conditions.
