CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...DANGEROUS NORTHEAST WINDS AND STEEP SEAS LIKELY ACROSS THE

WATERS SOUTH OF POINT CONCEPTION THIS MORNING...

Northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots with local gusts to 30 knots

will affect portions of the coastal waters this morning from

Ventura through Orange County, including the Santa Monica Bay,

Channel Islands, and Catalina Island. These winds will generate

dangerous, steep waves, peaking between 3 and 5 feet, close to

shore and near and inside east and northeast facing harbors. These

include Avalon Harbor, Two Harbors, and Prisoners Landing. These

harbors should NOT be considered safe, and should be avoided if

possible. Across the southern outer waters, seas could reach 5 to

7 feet.

Winds are expected to shift to the northwest this afternoon, then

weaken some, but there is a chance that winds could remain close

to, or at Small Craft Advisory levels in some areas through early

this evening.

Conditions like this have a history of vessel damage and loss of

life. Mariners should avoid these areas, or remain in safe harbor

until conditions improve. Again, Avalon Harbor, Two Harbors, and

Prisoners Landing should NOT be considered safe harbor during this

event. Keep active dialog with the local harbor officials, and

continue to monitor the latest forecasts and conditions.

_____

