CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep wind

driven seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Until 5 AM PDT Monday, warning level seas will impact an

area west of a line from 50 nm offshore west of Cape Blanco to

30 nm offshore west of Point Saint George. After 5 AM PDT

Monday, warning level seas will impact almost all areas south of

Gold Beach beyond 10 nm to 15 nm offshore. Small Craft Advisory

conditions will affect all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep wind

driven seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Until 5 AM PDT Monday, warning level seas will impact an

area west of a line from 50 nm offshore west of Cape Blanco to

30 nm offshore west of Point Saint George. After 5 AM PDT

Monday, warning level seas will impact almost all areas south of

Gold Beach beyond 10 nm to 15 nm offshore. Small Craft Advisory

conditions will affect all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with steep wind-

driven seas of 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Highest winds and seas are expected farther

from shore and south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

small vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with steep wind-

driven seas of 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Highest winds and seas are expected farther

from shore and south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

small vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep wind

driven seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Until 5 AM PDT Monday, warning level seas will impact an

area west of a line from 50 nm offshore west of Cape Blanco to

30 nm offshore west of Point Saint George. After 5 AM PDT

Monday, warning level seas will impact almost all areas south of

Gold Beach beyond 10 nm to 15 nm offshore. Small Craft Advisory

conditions will affect all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep wind

driven seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Until 5 AM PDT Monday, warning level seas will impact an

area west of a line from 50 nm offshore west of Cape Blanco to

30 nm offshore west of Point Saint George. After 5 AM PDT

Monday, warning level seas will impact almost all areas south of

Gold Beach beyond 10 nm to 15 nm offshore. Small Craft Advisory

conditions will affect all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather