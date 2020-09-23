CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
205 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and
seas 10 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 3 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...S winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 9 to 14
feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 3 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and
seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 3 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and
seas 10 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 3 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
