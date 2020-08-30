CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
231 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 9 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will occur over
all but the very near shore waters. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will occur
over nearly the entire area, with small craft advisory
conditions beyond 40 nm from shore and north of Gold Beach.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will occur
over nearly the entire area, with small craft advisory
conditions beyond 40 nm from shore and north of Gold Beach.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will occur
over nearly the entire area, with small craft advisory
conditions beyond 40 nm from shore and north of Gold Beach.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will occur
over nearly the entire area, with small craft advisory
conditions beyond 40 nm from shore and north of Gold Beach.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
