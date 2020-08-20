CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
254 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 7 to 10 feet when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and
Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands. Mainly NW of San Nicolas Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. Strongest western portion.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
