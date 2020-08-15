CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
247 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
