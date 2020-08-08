CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
203 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep
wind driven seas of 8 to 10 ft, increasing to 10 to 15 ft late
this afternoon.
* WHERE...Gales and warning level seas are expected south of Port
Orford and beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore into this evening.
Tonight, Gales will remain south of Port Orford, with hazardous
seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather