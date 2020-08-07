CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the
Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15
feet possible.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
