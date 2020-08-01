CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather