CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
207 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are ongoing beyond
2 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. Small Craft Advisory
conditions are expected elsewhere.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather