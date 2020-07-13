CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
312 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with
gusts up to around 35 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM Monday to 9 AM PDT
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and
seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds
and highest seas near Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM Monday to 3 PM PDT
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and
seas 6 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Pt St George.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
