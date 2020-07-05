CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

303 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 8 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

