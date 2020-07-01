CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

258 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous wind-driven seas 8 to 11 ft.

North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all

areas between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George. Hazardous seas are

expected beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Gold Beach.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

