CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
257 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep wind-driven hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft. north
winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from
shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather