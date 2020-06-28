CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 13

feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

