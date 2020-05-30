CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1206 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING OFF THE CENTRAL COAST...

A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for

thunderstorms to the coastal waters off the Central Coast. Any

thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale

force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall

with reduced visibility, and waterspouts..

_____

