CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

223 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 7 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late

Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 6 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island westward 60 nm

offshore including San Miguel, Santa Rosa, San Nicolas, and

Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through late Friday

night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Check

conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Check

conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Check

conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

_____

