CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

320 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south wind 20 to 30 kt

with gusts 30 kt up to 40 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning,

very steep wind dominated waves 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, away from the coast

north of Cape Blanco. South of Cape Blanco most of the area is

under a warning near the capes and from Cape Blanco to Port

Orford. All areas are included in the advisory.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, through 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels, especially small craft. Bar crossing are likely to be

especially treacherous through late this morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep wind dominated

waves 10 to 14 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, south to

southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts 30 kt to as high as 40 kt.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory from 11 AM PDT this

morning until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels, especially small craft.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

