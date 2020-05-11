CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
236 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather