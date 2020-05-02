CA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

238 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

combined seas 8 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6

feet at 6 seconds, combined with a west swell around 6 feet at

11 seconds.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

