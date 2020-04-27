CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
209 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Steep swell dominated seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds
expected.
* WHERE...Steep seas will affect areas beyond 8 NM from shore
except closer to shore near Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather