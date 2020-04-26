CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...Areas of Dense Fog Expected...

Areas of dense fog will continue over the coastal waters through

this evening. Dense fog will be most widespread through this

morning, becoming less widespread but remaining dense in places

this afternoon and evening. Visibility will be less than 1 nm at

times. This may result in hazardous navigation for mariners.

...Areas of Dense Fog Expected...

Areas of dense fog will continue over the coastal waters through

this evening. Dense fog will be most widespread through this

morning, becoming less widespread but remaining dense in places

this afternoon and evening. Visibility will be less than 1 nm at

times. This may result in hazardous navigation for mariners.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather