CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 39 kt and seas
6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
* WHERE...All the waters between Pt. St. George and Florence.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 39 kt and seas 6
to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
* WHERE...All the Waters between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather