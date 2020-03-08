CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep, wind-driven seas of 7 to 8 feet are expected

Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. North winds of 25 to

35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of

9 to 12 ft are possible beginning Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Monday to

5 PM PDT Wednesday, with a Hazardous Seas Watch in effect

Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very steep and hazardous seas could

capsize or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 6 to 9

ft expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...SW 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...E winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather