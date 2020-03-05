CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

226 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas will briefly subside below 10 feet this afternoon

and evening, but northwest swell will build again Thursday

night, bringing 10 to 12 foot seas with a dominant period of 13

seconds into Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas will briefly subside below 10 feet this afternoon

and evening, but northwest swell will build again Thursday

night, bringing 10 to 12 foot seas with a dominant period of 13

seconds into Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas will briefly subside below 10 feet this afternoon

and evening, but northwest swell will build again Thursday

night, bringing 10 to 12 foot seas with a dominant period of 13

seconds into Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas will briefly subside below 10 feet this afternoon

and evening, but northwest swell will build again Thursday

night, bringing 10 to 12 foot seas with a dominant period of 13

seconds into Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather