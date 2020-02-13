CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
1256 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Steep, wind driven seas at 7 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Blanco south beyond 4 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
