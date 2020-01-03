CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...High and steep seas will continue to build and south

winds will continue to increase with gales this afternoon

becoming strongest this evening at 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to

50 kt. The combination of wind wave and swell will produce very

steep seas of 14 to 19 feet this evening into early Saturday.

Seas remain high as conditions improve slightly Saturday into

Saturday night, then build to a new peak Sunday evening.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory conditions will impact all coastal

waters south of Cape Blanco this morning. Gales and very steep

hazardous seas impact all areas this afternoon and evening, then

very steep seas into Sunday.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Friday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 10 AM PST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

