CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
247 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 30 kt in
the southern outers and seas 13 to 17 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
