CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1152 PM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

15 to 19 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 9 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to 40

kt and seas 12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, strongest

winds and largest seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to

45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm, strongest winds

and largest seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

