CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

218 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Conditions may increase to small craft advisory again late Tuesday

afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Conditions may increase to small craft advisory again late Tuesday

afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

9 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Beyond 10 miles from shore.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather