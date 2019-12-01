CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
241 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...S to SE 25 to 30 kt, gusts up to 40 kt.
* WAVES...SE 9 to 14 ft around 9 seconds. NW swell 7 to 11 ft
around 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.
* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt. Strongest
winds around Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...SE 6 to 11 ft around 8 seconds. NW swell 6 to 10 ft
around 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning, which is in effect until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, possible gusts up to 30 kt.
* WAVES...SE 9 to 13 ft around 9 seconds. NW swell 7 to 11 ft
around 15 seconds.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.
* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts up to 30 kt. Strongest winds
around Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...SE 8 to 12 ft around 10 seconds. NW swell 8 to 10 ft
around 15 seconds.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning, which is in effect until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, possible gusts up to 30 kt.
* WAVES...SE 9 to 13 ft around 9 seconds. NW swell 7 to 11 ft
around 15 seconds.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.
* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt. Strongest
winds around Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...SE 6 to 11 ft around 8 seconds. NW swell 6 to 10 ft
around 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.
* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts up to 30 kt. Strongest winds
around Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...SE 8 to 12 ft around 10 seconds. NW swell 8 to 10 ft
around 15 seconds.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
