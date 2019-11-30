CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
234 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM
PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 25 to 40 kt on Saturday, with
localized gusts up to 50 kt.
* WAVES...Southeast 8 to 14 ft feet around 9 seconds will
develop Saturday evening. Northwest swell 5 ft around 17
seconds late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 15 to 30 kt on Saturday, with
localized gusts to around 40 kt. Strongest winds will be near
northwest to southeast oriented river valleys and gaps in
terrain where winds will be channeled, and near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...Southeast 6 to 12 ft feet around 8 seconds will
develop Saturday evening. Northwest swell 4 ft around 17
seconds late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 30 to 40 kt on Saturday, gusts to
around 50 kt.
* WAVES...Southeast 8 to 12 ft feet around 9 seconds will develop
by Saturday evening. Northwest swell 4 ft around 17 seconds
late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 35 to 45 kt on Saturday, gusts to
55 kt.
* WAVES...Southeast 11 to 16 ft feet around 10 seconds will
develop Saturday evening. Northwest swell 4 ft around 17
seconds late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM
PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 25 to 40 kt on Saturday, with
localized gusts up to 50 kt.
* WAVES...Southeast 8 to 14 ft feet around 9 seconds will
develop Saturday evening. Northwest swell 5 ft around 17
seconds late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 15 to 30 kt on Saturday, with
localized gusts to around 40 kt. Strongest winds will be near
northwest to southeast oriented river valleys and gaps in
terrain where winds will be channeled, and near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...Southeast 6 to 12 ft feet around 8 seconds will
develop Saturday evening. Northwest swell 4 ft around 17
seconds late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 30 to 40 kt on Saturday, gusts to
around 50 kt.
* WAVES...Southeast 8 to 12 ft feet around 9 seconds will develop
by Saturday evening. Northwest swell 4 ft around 17 seconds
late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Building to southeast 35 to 45 kt on Saturday, gusts to
55 kt.
* WAVES...Southeast 11 to 16 ft feet around 10 seconds will
develop Saturday evening. Northwest swell 4 ft around 17
seconds late on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather