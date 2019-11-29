CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

203 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING...

* Winds...Southeast winds will increase to 15 to 25 kt Saturday

and south 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt Saturday

night into Sunday morning. Winds will begin to diminish Sunday

afternoon.

* Seas...Steep seas of 6 to 9 feet will develop Saturday morning

and afternoon. Then very steep seas may develop Saturday night,

building to 8 to 12 feet at that time, then to 12 to 16 feet

Sunday morning. Seas will slowly subside Sunday evening.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level conditions on

Saturday will affect areas beyond 20 nm of the coast. Hazardous

seas may affect all areas Saturday night through early Sunday

evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* Winds...South winds will increase to 15 to 25 kt Saturday

night into Sunday morning. Winds will begin to diminish Sunday

afternoon.

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas may develop Saturday night,

building to 8 to 11 feet at that time, then increase to 10 to

14 feet Sunday morning. Seas will slowly subside Sunday evening.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas may affect all areas Saturday

night into Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

_____

