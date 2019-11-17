CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northerly gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES...Northerly 6 to 7 ft around 6 seconds and Northwesterly 6

ft around 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

