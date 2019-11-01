CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

233 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt, gusts to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt possible

farther offshore of Point Saint George.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 8 ft around 7 to 8 seconds, largest offshore

of Point Saint George.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

