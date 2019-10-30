CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with isolated gusts up to 25 kt.

Chaotic and confused seas.

* WHERE...Coastal waters.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Intermittent and isolated conditions hazardous to

small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with isolated gusts up to 25 kt.

Chaotic and confused seas.

* WHERE...Coastal waters.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Intermittent and isolated conditions hazardous to

small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather