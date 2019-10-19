CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
212 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* Seas...Steep to very steep 12 to 16 feet 14 seconds, diminishing
to 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds late this evening.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather