CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
302 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 11 AM PDT
Monday.
* WINDS...Increasing to 15 to 25 kt on Sunday, with gusts up to
30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 9 ft around 7 seconds, combined with a NW
swell 6 to 8 ft around 11 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 11 AM PDT
Monday.
* WINDS...Increasing to 15 to 25 kt on Sunday, with gusts around
30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft around 7 seconds, combined with a NW
swell 5 to 7 ft around 11 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing to 15 to 25 kt on Sunday, with gusts up to
30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 6 to 9 ft around 7 seconds, combined
with a NW swell 6 to 8 ft around 11 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing to 15 to 25 kt on Sunday, with gusts around
30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 6 to 8 ft around 7 seconds, combined
with a NW swell 5 to 7 ft around 11 seconds.
