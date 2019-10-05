CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

233 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.

* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas

beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.

* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas

beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.

* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas

beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.

* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas

beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather