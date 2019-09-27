CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
244 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Saturday to
9 PM PDT Sunday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Saturday to
3 AM PDT Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Saturday to
3 AM PDT Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Saturday to
3 AM PDT Sunday.
