CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
201 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft with the combination of wind chop and a
west swell at 10 to 11 seconds.
* Areas affected...South of Port Orford from around 5 to 30 nm
offshore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft with the combination of wind chop and a
west swell at 10 to 11 seconds.
* Areas affected...South of Port Orford from around 5 to 30 nm
offshore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft with the combination of wind chop and a
west swell at 10 to 11 seconds.
* Areas affected...South of Port Orford from around 5 to 30 nm
offshore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft with the combination of wind chop and a
west swell at 10 to 11 seconds.
* Areas affected...South of Port Orford from around 5 to 30 nm
offshore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather