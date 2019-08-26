CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
208 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt through
this evening, then north 20 to 25 kt tonight into Tuesday
morning.
* Seas...Very steep, wind driven 10 to 12 feet through tonight,
then steep 6 to 9 ft seas on Tuesday.
* Areas affected...Very steep, warning level seas will affect the
area through tonight. Small Craft Advisory conditions will
affect the area Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt through
this evening, then north 15 to 25 kt tonight into Tuesday
morning.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 7 to 10 feet becoming steep 6 to 7
feet Tuesday.
* Areas affected...Through tonight, very steep, warning level
seas will affect the waters beyond 3 NM from shore south of
Bandon, with small craft advisory level conditions elsewhere. On
Tuesday, small craft advisory conditions will affect the waters
beyond 5 NM from shore from Coos Bay southward and closer to
shore near Cape Blanco.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather