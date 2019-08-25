https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14376808.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
252 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
WINDS AND WAVES HAVE FALLEN BELOW SMALL CRAFT CRITERIA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
