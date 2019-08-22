CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft

at 10 seconds by tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS

EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt this

afternoon.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 13 ft

at 10 seconds tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing tonight into Thursday, becoming N 20 to 30

kt Thursday afternoon. Highest downwind of Cape Mendocino with

gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft

at 10 seconds Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing through this afternoon, becoming N 20 to 30

kt with gusts around 35 kt near Point Saint George and Cape

Mendocino. Lighter winds from near the Eel River to Redwood

Creek.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 8 to 10 ft at

10 seconds tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft

at 10 seconds by tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS

EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt this

afternoon.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 13 ft

at 10 seconds tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

_____

