CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
228 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft
at 10 seconds by tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt this
afternoon.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 13 ft
at 10 seconds tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing tonight into Thursday, becoming N 20 to 30
kt Thursday afternoon. Highest downwind of Cape Mendocino with
gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft
at 10 seconds Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing through this afternoon, becoming N 20 to 30
kt with gusts around 35 kt near Point Saint George and Cape
Mendocino. Lighter winds from near the Eel River to Redwood
Creek.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 8 to 10 ft at
10 seconds tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft
at 10 seconds by tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Increasing today, becoming N 20 to 30 kt this
afternoon.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 13 ft
at 10 seconds tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
