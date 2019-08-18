CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
244 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Gale
Warning.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt.
* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft.
* Areas affected...All areas through today then areas between 2NM
and 30NM from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
