CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

834 FPUS56 KLOX 171021

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

CAZ364-172315-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ365-172315-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ362-172315-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ354-172315-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ355-172315-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-172315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ363-172315-

Santa Monica Mountains-

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-172315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ088-172315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ358-359-172315-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ357-172315-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

CAZ356-172315-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-172315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-172315-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-172315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-172315-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-172315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except around 90 warmer foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ349-172315-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ351-172315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ353-172315-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ346-172315-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ340-172315-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ347-172315-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ348-172315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ341-172315-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

$$

CAZ342-172315-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to

mid 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ343-172315-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ344-172315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ345-172315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-172315-

Cuyama Valley-

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-172315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the coast to the lower to mid

90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-172315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s near the coast to the mid 80s

to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-172315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

321 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper

70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

$$

Munroe

www.weather.gov/losangeles

